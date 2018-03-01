search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Indian economy grows at 7.2 per cent in Q3

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Mar 1, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 4:12 am IST
India has again regained its status as world’s fastest-growing major economy.
: India’s economic growth picked up sharply in October-December quarter (third quarter) expanding by 7.2 per cent, which indicates that economy has turnaround after demonetisation and GST. 
 : India’s economic growth picked up sharply in October-December quarter (third quarter) expanding by 7.2 per cent, which indicates that economy has turnaround after demonetisation and GST. 

New Delhi: India’s economic growth picked up sharply in October-December quarter (third quarter) expanding by 7.2 per cent, which indicates that economy has turnaround after demonetisation and GST. 

This is the fastest growth in GDP in five quarters and India has once again regained its status as world’s fastest-growing major economy, surpassing China’s after a gap of one year. Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revised its estimate of GDP growth for full year of 2017-18 to 6.6 per cent against its earlier estimate of 6.5 per cent. 

 

It also revised upwards its GDP growth estimate for the July-September quarter (second quarter of 2017-18) to 6.5 per cent from previous estimate of 6.3 per cent.

Before seeing an expansion in second quarter of 2017-18, Indian economy had fallen for straight five quarters raising concerns in government circles. So acceleration in second and now sharp upward growth in third quarter indicates that the country has finally come out from the impact of demonetisation and GST jitters.

The 2018-19 too could bode well for India as global economic is expected to move up in the new year. 

“Global economic growth will turn higher and peak in 2018,” said rating agency Moody’s on Wednesday. 

GDP had grown by 7.1 per cent in 2016-17, 8 per cent in 2015-2016 and 7.5 per cent in 2014-15. In the October-December quarter the manufacturing sector grew by 8.1 per cent against 6.9 per cent in the previous quarter (second quarter). 

The agriculture sector too witnessed a fast growth of 4.1 per cent against 2.7 per cent in the second quarter. The construction sector grew by 6.8 per cent in the third quarter compared to 2.8 per cent in the previous quarter. Services growth is projected to accelerate to 7.7 per cent in the third quarter 2017-18 from 7.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

Tags: gdp, gst, india’s economic




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bitter sweet: Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake

The woman was treated at a hospital and when she returned home she realized that her passport and employment authorization card were missing, along with a gold ring and cash. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amazon Prime Music launched: Free to use for Prime members

The music service will compete, among others, with Tencent-backed local rival Gaana, which is raising $115 million in new funding, and Apple Inc’s music service.
 

Mexican women 'marry' trees to save them

Mexican women 'marry' trees to save them. (Photo: Pexels)
 

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

Women experience less pain when holding hands with their partner: Study

Touching or being touched releases chemicals in the brain that make pain easier to bear. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Canada for women: New budget strikes down gender barriers, hopes to fill labour gap

Canada's economy surged after Liberals took office in 2015 and unleashed a massive fiscal stimulus. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

PM seeks foreign investments, says India one of the most open economies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Profits from major ports to touch Rs 7,000 crore: Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari.

P-Note investments dip to 8 year low at Rs 1.19 lakh crore in January

FPI investments via P-notes dropped to 3.5 per cent during the period under review from 3.8 per cent in the preceding month.

CPI inflation to trend higher; chances of rate hike rising

Reserve Bank kept the key policy rate unchanged at 6 per cent for the third consecutive time in the last policy meet in view of the firming inflation.

India's December quarter GDP growth likely to be 7 per cent: report

According to the global financial services major, growth in the industry and services sector is expected to have accelerated while growth in the agriculture sector decelerated.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham