Business Economy 01 Feb 2023 Union Budget 2023-24 ...
Business, Economy

Union Budget 2023-24 Live Updates

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 1, 2023, 11:22 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2023, 12:15 pm IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Green growth efforts to help reduce carbon intensity; create green job opportunities: FM Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman lists seven priorities of Budget, including infra, green growth, financial sector, youth power.

Four transformative opportunities can be used be in Amrit Kaal for enhancing economic empowerment: FM Sitharaman

Digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as open source, open standard and interoperable public good: FM

Agri accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri startups in rural areas: FM Sitharaman

To enhance yield of extra long staple cotton, government will adopt a cluster-based and value chain approach: FM

Govt to launch a Rs 2,200 crore Aatmanirbhar clean plan programme: FM Sitharaman:

Govt to support Hyderabad-based millet institute as centre of excellence: FM

National cooperative database is being created to map cooperative societies: FM Sitharaman.

Agriculture credit target increased to Rs 20 lakh cr for FY'24, with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries: FM

Facilities in select ICMR labs will be made available for research by public and private medical faculties: FM Sitharaman

New programme to promote research in pharmaceuticals: FM Sitharaman

Govt plans to set up massive decentralised storage capacity to help farmers.

National digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating quality books: FM

Govt to launch a Rs 2,200 crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme: FM Sitharaman

 

Finance minister says this budget hopes to build on foundation of previous budget and blue print for India@100

The world appreciates India's achievements, says FM

India's growth at 7 pc in current fiscal highest among major economies; Indian economy on right track: Nirmala Sitharaman

This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In 75th year of Independence, world has recognised India as a bright star: FM.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins presentation of Budget for 2023-24 in Lok Sabha. 

