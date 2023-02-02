Making India the No 1 economy in the world is our priority: Bandi

NEW DELHI: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed the ‘wonderful’ Union Budget as it will cater to the needs of all sections of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to make India the world’s best economy by 2047, he said.

He was speaking to reporters along with BJP MPs Soyam Bapu Rao and Dharmapuri Arvind at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The BJP state president said that some sections believed that the budget will be an ‘election budget’, but Modi showed that he is moving ahead with a longer vision. Utmost priority will be given to start-ups in order to provide more opportunities to people, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP OBC morcha national president Dr. K. Laxman said that the budget can be an effective blueprint for the next 25 years. Rapid increase in digital transactions and doubling of EPFO members are signs of growth, he said. Post-Covid even as the entire world is facing an economic slowdown, India registered a healthy seven per cent growth, he said.

Former MP Vijayashanthi termed the union budget as progressive budget. Changes in Income-Tax slabs would benefit the people, she said.

The party’s national executive committee member G. Vivek Venkata Swamy said technology would guide the farmers into the future and suggest what cultivation was best and how to go about them.

Former MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy and senior leader T. Veerender Goud said that development of infrastructure and solar energy will change the face of India soon.