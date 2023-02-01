  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 LIVE !  :  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) Union Budget 2023-24 Live Updates
 
Business Economy 01 Feb 2023 Budget: Capital outl ...
Business, Economy

Budget: Capital outlay for railways pegged at Rs 2.40 lakh cr, highest ever

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 1, 2023, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2023, 12:23 pm IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, shows a folder-case containing papers of her Union Budget 2023-24 speech as he arrives at Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, shows a folder-case containing papers of her Union Budget 2023-24 speech as he arrives at Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: The government proposed a capital outlay of about Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha.

This budgeted outlay for the railways, Sitharaman told Parliament, is the highest ever and nine times of what it was in 2013.

Overall, the government proposed to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 per cent of the GDP, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"(This overall outlay) would be 3.3 per cent of GDP, almost three times the outlay made in 2019-20. With the substantial increase, it is central to government's efforts to enhance growth potential and job creation, the crowd in private investments and provides a cushion against global headwinds," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Further, the government proposes to increase the agricultural credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, Sitharaman told Parliament. The agriculture sector of the country has been growing at an average annual growth rate of 4.6 per cent in the last six years.

The government will also launch a sub-scheme of the existing PM Matsya scheme to improve value chain efficiencies, she said.
Sitharaman started her Budget speech at 11 am, the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 is also presented in paperless form.

This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

As per established tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with ministers of state Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and Finance Secretary T V Somanathan called on President Droupadi Murmu.

This is the fifth budget presentation by Sitharaman.

The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President's address, subsequently tabling the Economic Survey for 2022-23. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

The Economic Survey, tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday, noted India's GDP is expected to grow in the range of 6 to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to the estimated 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

...
Tags: union budget, union budget 2023-24, finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman, budget allocation for railways
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Business

People watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, at an electronics store in Patna, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Budget 2023: Income tax rebate limit increased, no tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh

A pedestrian walks past a digital broadcast showing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the union budget outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on February 1, 2023. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Govt to launch revamped credit guarantee scheme worth Rs 9,000 cr for MSMEs: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Union Budget 2023-24 Live Updates

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for a photograph as she leaves the Finance ministry to present the annual budget in the parliament in New Delhi. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament to present paperless Budget



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Union Budget 2023-24 Live Updates

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament to present paperless Budget

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for a photograph as she leaves the Finance ministry to present the annual budget in the parliament in New Delhi. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

Economy to grow at quick pace: Survey

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2023-24, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Tourism sector on path of revival, says Economic Survey

International tourist arrivals reached 63 per cent of the pre-pandemic level in the first nine months of 2022, boosted by strong pent-up demand, improved confidence levels and the lifting of restrictions. (Representational Image/PTI)

Rupee gains 17 paise to close at 82.65 against US dollar

Indan rupee settled at 82.65, registering a rise of 17 paise over its previous close of 82.82. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->