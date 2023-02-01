  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 LIVE !  :  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) Union Budget 2023-24 Live Updates
 
Business Economy 01 Feb 2023 Budget 2023: Income ...
Business, Economy

Budget 2023: Income tax rebate limit increased, no tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 1, 2023, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2023, 1:27 pm IST
People watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, at an electronics store in Patna, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
 People watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, at an electronics store in Patna, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced an increase in the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh stating that the new tax regime will now be the default tax regime.

The Finance Minister also proposed to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of tax slabs to 5 and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh.

On personal income tax, the FM announced that "Tax for income of Rs 0-Rs 3 lakh is nil, for income above Rs 3 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh will be taxed at 5 per cent, for income of above Rs 6 lakh and up to Rs 9 lakh will be taxed at 10 per cent and for income above Rs 12 lakh and up to Rs 15 lakh to be taxed at 20 per cent and above 15 lakh at Rs 30 per cent."

For pensioners, the finance minister announced extending the benefit of standard deduction to new tax regime. Each salaried person with an income of Rs. 15.5 lakh or more will benefit by Rs. 52,500.

Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget in Parliament today said, "A person earning Rs 9 lakh a year will now be paying just Rs 45,000 instead of Rs. 60,000 currently. Similarly, a person earning Rs 15 lakh will now pay only 10 per cent of this as tax."

The finance minister also said: "The limit of Rs 3 lakh for tax exemption on leave encashment on government salaried employees. That was set in 2002 when government salaries were lower and is now being raised to Rs 25 lakh."
She also added, "The new income tax regime will now become the default option, but people will still have the option to go for earlier regime."

The average processing time for income tax returns has been reduced from 93 days to 16 days.

...
Tags: finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman, union budget 2023-24, income tax slab, new tax regime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

A pedestrian walks past a digital broadcast showing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the union budget outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on February 1, 2023. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Govt to launch revamped credit guarantee scheme worth Rs 9,000 cr for MSMEs: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, shows a folder-case containing papers of her Union Budget 2023-24 speech as he arrives at Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Budget: Capital outlay for railways pegged at Rs 2.40 lakh cr, highest ever

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Union Budget 2023-24 Live Updates

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for a photograph as she leaves the Finance ministry to present the annual budget in the parliament in New Delhi. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament to present paperless Budget



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Union Budget 2023-24 Live Updates

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Budget: Capital outlay for railways pegged at Rs 2.40 lakh cr, highest ever

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, shows a folder-case containing papers of her Union Budget 2023-24 speech as he arrives at Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Govt to launch revamped credit guarantee scheme worth Rs 9,000 cr for MSMEs: FM

A pedestrian walks past a digital broadcast showing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the union budget outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on February 1, 2023. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament to present paperless Budget

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for a photograph as she leaves the Finance ministry to present the annual budget in the parliament in New Delhi. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

Economy to grow at quick pace: Survey

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2023-24, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->