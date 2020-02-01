Budget 2020 Live: Parliament's Budget session begins

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am today. The Budget speech will be keenly watched on both sides in Parliament, and also by investors, both domestic and foreign.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved the Budget for the financial year beginning April 1, that may see measures to lift the economy from the worst economic slowdown in 11 years.

Before coming to Parliament for presenting her second budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind.

She was accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and top officials of her ministry including Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

"As per tradition, Finance Minister @nsitharaman calls on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget," tweeted the President of India's handle along with two photographs from the meeting.

Central government's debt has come down to 48.7 per cent in March 2019 from 52.2 per cent in March 2014, she said while presenting the budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that there are three key points of Budget-aspirational India, economic development for all and that ours shall be a caring society.

Our government is committed to doubling farmers income by 2022. We have provided for 110 million farmers through PM Kisan Beema Yojana. Provision of annual assistance to the farmer is made sure through PM Kisan yojana. Agricultural markets needs to be opened and liberalised. Fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy needs to be provided for, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that between 2006-2016 India was able to raise 217 million people out of poverty.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, GST has resulted in efficiency gains in the transport and logistics sector, inspector raj has vanished, it has benefitted Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises(MSME). Consumers have got an annual benefit of 1 lakh crore rupees by GST.

Simplified return for GST is being introduced from April 2020, says FM in Budget speech.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also pay homage to visionary leader Late Arun Jaitley, the chief architect of Goods and Services Tax. GST has been the most historic of the structural reforms. GST has been gradually maturing into a tax that has integrated the country economically.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's said that we have renewed vigour, under PM's leadership, we commit ourselves to present the people of India with all humility and dedication. People have reposed faith in our economic policy.

She stated that our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy; for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs, this Budget aims to fulfill their aspirations .

Sitharaman says average household saves 4 per cent every month due to reduced tax reductions.

Parliament's Budget session begins

