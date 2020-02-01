Govt debt down to 48.9 pc from 52.2 pc: FM

Business Economy 01 Feb 2020 Govt debt down to 48 ...
People have reposed faith in our economic policy, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the government's debt has reduced to 48.9 per cent from 52.2 per cent, while presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

"The government debt came down to 48.9 per cent from 52.2 per cent," she said.

 

She said: "Our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy, for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs. This Budget aims to fulfil their aspirations."

"With renewed vigour, under PM's leadership, we commit ourselves to present the people of India with all humility and dedication. People have reposed faith in our economic policy," she added.

