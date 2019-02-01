search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Budget 2019: FM Piyush Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh

ANI
Published Feb 1, 2019, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Around 3 crore middle-class taxpayers will get tax exemption due to this measure.
Finance Minister Goyal said: 'On behalf of all the people of India and our Government, thank all our taxpayers for their valuable contribution to nation-building and for providing a better quality of life to poor and marginalised.' (Photo: ANI)
 Finance Minister Goyal said: 'On behalf of all the people of India and our Government, thank all our taxpayers for their valuable contribution to nation-building and for providing a better quality of life to poor and marginalised.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Individual taxpayers with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate, said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, while presenting the interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

Around 3 crore middle-class taxpayers will get tax exemption due to this measure. Earlier, the income tax exemption limit was Rs 2.5 lakh.

 

“Individuals with gross income up to Rs 6.5 lakh will not need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities,” said Goyal.

Standard tax deduction for salaried persons has been raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. Tax deduction at source (TDS) threshold on interest on bank and post office deposits has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000.

TDS threshold on annual rental income has been raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 2.4 lakh.

Finance Minister Goyal said: “On behalf of all the people of India and our Government, thank all our taxpayers for their valuable contribution to nation-building and for providing a better quality of life to poor and marginalised.”

Key Points

* Individual taxpayers with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate.

* Around 3 crore middle class taxpayers will get tax exemption due to this measure.

* Individuals with gross income up to Rs 6.5 lakh will not need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities.

* Tax base up from 3.79 crore to 6.85 crore

* Standard tax deduction for salaried persons has been raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

* Tax deduction at source (TDS) threshold on interest on bank and post office deposits has been raised from Rs 10,000 to 40,000.

...
Tags: budget 2019-2020, narendra modi, piyush goyal, tax, gdp growth
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Announcing substantial hike in military service pay, the finance minister said defence budget has been increased to over Rs 3 lakh crore (Representational Image)

Defence budget will be increased to over Rs 3 lakh crore says Piyush Goyal

The 50-share Nifty inched near the 11,000 mark rallying 143.30 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 10,974.25.

Budget 2019: Sensex rallies over 500 points; Nifty nears 11,000 mark

Government will provide Rs 750 crore to support animal husbandry and fishing.

Goyal announces 2 pc interest subvention for farmers hit by natural calamities

The minister also informed the Lok Sabha that the government is providing Rs 500 crore initially for the scheme in the Budget. (Photo: PTI)

FM announces pension for informal workers, hikes tax-free gratuity to Rs 30 Lakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Snake found in Mid-day meal of government school in Maharashtra

The incident took place on Thursday in Garagwhan Zilla Parishad primary school located in Hadgaon tehsil of Nanded district (Photo:ANI)
 

Indian-American Ami Bera to chair key congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

The 53-year-old four-term Congressman would chair the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations (FIle Photo)
 

Wedding bells! Rafael Nadal set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Mery Perello

Nadal has won a total of 17 Major titles and has been a runner up in eight Grand Slam events. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana & slams Krish; read full statement

Kangana Ranaut with Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain.
 

Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to play 200 ODIs

Mithali, who made her ODI debut in June 1999, is serving the game for 19 years and 219 days, now. (Photo: AP)
 

Crafting perfection in pints

Simba is also the first in Inida to have introduced a bottled stout. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Defence budget will be increased to over Rs 3 lakh crore says Piyush Goyal

Announcing substantial hike in military service pay, the finance minister said defence budget has been increased to over Rs 3 lakh crore (Representational Image)

Budget 2019: Middle class, farmers score high in election year

Piyush Goyal, the interim finance minister, will present the 2019-20 budget to parliament, in the absence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently in the United States for medical treatment. (Photo: File)

Goyal announces 2 pc interest subvention for farmers hit by natural calamities

Government will provide Rs 750 crore to support animal husbandry and fishing.

FM announces pension for informal workers, hikes tax-free gratuity to Rs 30 Lakh

The minister also informed the Lok Sabha that the government is providing Rs 500 crore initially for the scheme in the Budget. (Photo: PTI)

10 lakh patients treated under Ayushman Bharat scheme says Piyush Goyal

Goyal also said the government has been providing cheaper drugs through Jan Aushadhi stores (File ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham