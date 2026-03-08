War-Hit Perishable Exports Need Evacuation, to Create Glut in Domestic Market

Chennai: The stoppage of exports to the Middle East region has hit the shipments of perishables like cereals, fruits, vegetables and meat. Food producers and processors are seeking evacuation of shipped products. The glut is also pulling down prices of farm products in the domestic market.

Since February 28, the exports of goods, including perishables have struck in the ports and at sea. Without quick evacuation, exporters are facing severe loss on their consignments.

“We are pinning our hope that once the sailing starts and the sailing takes place on the regular basis, perishables should be given the priority. They have a limited shelf life and they will be the worst affected if the evacuation is not taking place quickly,” said Ajay Sahai, director general, FIEO.

According to GTRI, India’s agricultural exports have developed a deep dependence on West Asian markets over the past decade, particularly for products such as rice, bananas, spices, meat and dairy products. In 2025 alone, India exported nearly $11.8 billion worth of agricultural and food products to the region, accounting for more than one-fifth of the country’s total agri exports. The Gulf has been a natural destination due to its geographic proximity and large Indian diaspora.

“Some exports—such as sheep and goat meat, fresh beef, bananas, copra and certain spices—send more than 70% of their shipments to West Asia, making them extremely vulnerable if trade flows are disrupted. Others, including dairy products, beverages, tea and several edible oils, also depend heavily on Gulf demand,” said Ajay Srivastava, founder, GTRI.

“If you're talking about Basmati rice, 80 per cent goes to the Middle East. Therefore, finding the alternative market is a challenge. Moreover, I think those shipments which have not been cleared by the customs, they may be brought back,” said Sahai.

The products which have not been shipped yet are creating a glut in the market. “The products not cleared by customs are sold in the domestic market. It has already depressed the domestic prices. For example, banana prices have dropped substantially in the domestic market because alternative export is not there,” he added.

Ships are exploring a new route from Mundra to JNPT and from there to Khorfakkan, which is a port in Sharjah. If there is congestion, it may move to Fujairah also. Once ships start sailing through this route this week, perishables will remain the biggest priority.