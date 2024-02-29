U.S. Chamber of Commerce Releases 12th International IP Index

Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce released the 12th edition of its International IP Index (IP Index), underscoring the pivotal role of intellectual property (IP) rights in driving innovation, creativity, economic investment, and improving quality of life.The comprehensive research reaffirms the importance of IP rights as the backbone of free enterprise and how these constitutionally enshrined protections are vital to develop, commercialize, and distribute groundbreaking inventions and creative works.“The Index demonstrates the benefits that economies can receive when they adopt robust and enforceable IP standards. Policymakers in India are recognizing the critical link between IP rights and economic activity, which will underscore India’s global competitiveness,” said Patrick Kilbride, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center.With this, the IP Index also serves as a compass to guide world leaders on proven methods to champion innovation and creativity at home. With this data, they can see what's working, what's not, and what changes are needed to ensure a brighter future."India's recent strides in amending its intellectual property framework are commendable and underscore the country’s proactive approach to empowering innovation and creativity. Such initiatives not only benefit domestic creators and innovators but also contribute to the broader global landscape of intellectual property rights protection,” Kilbride said.