Union Interim Budget Proposes Rs 9,138 Crore for Railway Projects in AP for 2024-25 Fiscal

VIJAYAWADA: The total budgetary allocation for Railways in Andhra Pradesh for the 2024-25 fiscal is `9,138 crore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

He noted that the combined budget allocation for AP and Telangana regions during 2009-14 was only`886 crore, on average.

The railway minister held a press conference in virtual mode on Thursday and highlighted the allocations for various states. South Central Railway general manager Arun Jain and other officials were present at the press meet at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

Vaishnaw said Indian Railways has been allocated Rs 2,52,000 crore in the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25. Three major economic corridor projects will be implemented and 40,000km of tracks will be laid in the next six to eight years.

“The budget allocations to Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing sustained increases. The current year’s allocation was almost ten times the average allocation done during 2009-14,” he said.

He said the total investment for railways in Andhra Pradesh was Rs 68,059 crore. Some 97 per cent of electrification has been completed in the state. Some 246 km of rail track is being laid in the region every year, compared to 70km per year during the 2009-14 period.

“As many as 709 RoBs and RuBs have been constructed in AP. Over 109 ‘One Station One Product’ stalls have been set up at railway stations across AP. Around 72 railway stations in the state are being upgraded as part of the Amrit Bharat station scheme," he said.