Union Budget disappoints TS, likely to go for interim budget for 2024-25

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to go for an interim budget for 2024-25 since there is no clarity on what the Telangana will get from the Centre for Centrally sponsored schemes in the vote-on-account Union Budget presented in Parliament on Thursday, official sources said.

The Centre made it clear that the Union Budget will be presented in July after the Lok Sabha polls. Keeping this in view, the state government also wants to present an interim budget now and a full Budget in August.

The interim budget came as a disappointment for Telangana state. There was no mention about sanctioning any project or fund sought by the state government.

Last month, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought sanctioning of a Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridor, final approvals for the Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor, approval for second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail project covering 70 kms and Rs 1,800 crore grant towards development of backward regions.

The CM also sought funds for Tribal University and Horticulture University and for the 2,400-MW thermal power plant that were promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Revanth Reddy also requested Modi for funds for the Palamur Rangareddy project under the Central government schemes since the Centre had refused to accord national status for the project.However, none of these issues figured in the Budget presented on Thursday. But the state government is hopeful that its wishlist would be considered in the full Budget to be presented in Parliament in July after Lok Sabha polls.

Moreover, there is also no clarity on what would be the priorities of the new government that takes over after Lok Sabha polls in May and which schemes would get maximum funds and which schemes do not.





Against this backdrop, the state government is not keen on presenting a full Budget for 2024-25 this month.



