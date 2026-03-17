Some Banks Revise ATM Rules From April 1

Mumbai: Several banks, including HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank, have announced changes in cash withdrawal rules at ATMs, charges and limits. These changes will affect how customers use ATMs every month and are effective from April 1.

HDFC Bank has announced that it will start counting UPI-based cash withdrawals at ATMs as part of the monthly free transaction limit. Now, customers using cardless cash withdrawal via UPI will have these transactions included within their allowed free ATM usage. After exceeding this limit, a charge of Rs 23 per transaction (plus applicable taxes) will be levied by the bank. Earlier, these cardless withdrawals were treated separately. Now, they will be included in the same limit as debit card withdrawals.

Currently, HDFC Bank allows five free withdrawals per month at its own ATMs. For transactions at other bank ATMs, the limit is three free withdrawals in metro cities and five in non-metro locations. The bank said this move is aimed at standardizing fee structures across different withdrawal channels and improving transparency in how charges are applied.

UPI-enabled ATM withdrawals allow users to withdraw cash without a debit card by scanning a QR code at compatible machines and authorising the transaction through a UPI application.

Separately, Punjab National Bank has also announced a revision in ATM withdrawal limits for select debit cards, effective April 1.

The bank has said that daily withdrawal limits will be reduced for certain card categories, but specific thresholds are yet to be announced.