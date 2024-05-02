Retail Sector's Resurgence: Embracing Tech for Growth

The retail sector has seen some ups and downs in the last few years. The year 2023 was tougher compared to the previous year as 2022 had seen a super growth, mainly due to the euphoria of coming back to shop. Retailers Association of India chief executive officer Kumar Rajagopalan, who was recently in Hyderabad as part of the Hyderabad Retail Summit, feels the retail sector presents significant opportunities for growth and development. By embracing technology, adopting sustainable practices, and receiving the necessary support from policymakers, the sector can emerge as a key driver of economic growth and social progress, he tells in an interaction with B Krishna Mohan

Outlook

The retail sector's trajectory in recent years has been a story of highs and lows. While 2022 witnessed a remarkable surge in growth, 2023 posed its own set of challenges. However, by March 2024, there was a resurgence across all sectors, signalling a positive shift and a renewed sense of consumer confidence.

Impact of technology

Technology continues to play a pivotal role in reshaping the retail landscape. In today's digital age, consumers expect seamless integration between online and offline shopping experiences, compelling businesses to innovate and adapt. Initiatives like the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) have empowered small retailers to establish their online presence, with significant traction observed across various segments. Emerging technologies such as video shopping, QR code purchases, and social media commerce are further blurring the lines between physical and digital retail.

Employment

The evolving retail sector is a significant contributor to employment generation. The proliferation of new stores and the rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses have created a demand for roles in supply chains, logistics, and customer service. Presently, approximately six million people are employed in the formal retail sector, with an additional 43 million engaged in both formal and informal segments, highlighting the sector's importance as a source of livelihood for millions.