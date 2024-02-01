PM Modi: Budget Offers a Guarantee of Strengthening the Foundation of a Developed India

NEW DELHI: Terming the interim Budget presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as inclusive and innovative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it carries the guarantee of strengthening the foundation of “Viksit Bharat by 2047”.

Asserting that the Budget carries the confidence of continuity, the Prime Minister said that it will empower all four pillars of developed India — the poor, youth, women and farmers.

Commending the Union finance minister for her vision, the Prime Minister said, “Nirmala Ji’s Budget is a Budget for building the future of the country. This Budget carries the guarantee of strengthening the foundation of Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

“This Budget is a reflection of the aspirations of young India,” Modi said as he highlighted a fund of `1-lakh crores and the extension of tax exemptions for startups.

“In economists’ parlance, this is a kind of sweet spot. It will create millions of new employment opportunities for the youth along with the creation of modern infrastructure for the 21st century in India,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the announcement to manufacture 40,000 modern bogies of Vande Bharat standard and install them in general passenger trains, which will further heighten the comfort and travel experience of crores of passengers on different rail routes in the country.

Modi said, "We set a big goal, achieve it and then set an even bigger goal for ourselves."

Highlighting the government's efforts for the welfare of the poor and middle class, the Prime Minister referred to the construction of over 4-crore houses in villages and cities and increasing the target to build 2-crore more houses.

Underscoring the emphasis on empowerment of women, the Prime Minister said, "Our goal was to make 2-crore 'lakhpatis' among women. Now, this goal has been increased to make three crore 'lakhpatis'."

The Prime Minister also praised the Ayushman Bharat scheme for its significant assistance to the poor, extending its benefits to Anganwadi and Asha workers. He highlighted the government's emphasis on empowering the poor and middle class by creating new opportunities for them in this Budget.

Modi also talked about the "rooftop solar campaign", where 1 crore families will avail free electricity while also earning an income of Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 per year by selling excess electricity to the government.

The Prime Minister mentioned the income tax remission scheme announced in the interim Budget that will provide relief to about 1 crore citizens belonging to the middle class.