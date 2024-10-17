Infosys Net Up 4.7%, Wipro Net Up 21%

Mumbai: India's second-largest software exporter Infosys on Thursday reported a 5 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 6,506 crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 6,212 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter increased 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 40,986 crore. The company revised its FY25 revenue guidance to 3.75 per cent to 4.5 per cent compared to its earlier revenue growth guidance of 3-4 per cent for FY25.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based IT services major Wipro reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,209 crore for the quarter ended September 2024 compared to Rs 2,646 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company reported gross revenue of Rs 22,302 crore, marginally lower than Rs 22,516 crore posted in the corresponding

quarter of the previous financial year. Gross revenue of Rs 22,300 crore was an increase of 1.5 per cent QoQ and a decrease of 1 per cent year on year.