India's GST rises by 9.1 pc in February 2025

New Delhi: India's gross goods and services tax or GST collections rose by 9.1 per cent to about Rs 1.84 lakh crore in February 2025, while gross and net GST revenues in February 2024 were Rs 1.68 lakh crore and Rs 1.50 lakh crore. The GST revenue includes a 10.2 per cent jump in domestic revenues at Rs 1.42 lakh crore and 5.4 per cent rise in revenues from imports to Rs 41,702 crore during February, respectively, the finance ministry data showed on Saturday.

As per the data, during the month, mop up from central GST stood at Rs 35,204 crore, state GST at Rs 43,704 crore, integrated GST at Rs 90,870 crore and compensation cess of Rs 13,868 crore. "Total refunds issued during February were Rs 20,889 crore, up by 17.3 per cent over the year-ago period. The net GST collections during February 2025 also grew by 8.1 per cent to about Rs 1.63 lakh crore," the data showed.

Commenting on the latest GST data, Vivek Jalan - Partner Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP said that this year's GST Collection is almost on target and that is one of the reasons that the actual fiscal deficit for FY'2024-25 of 4.8 per cent is estimated to be below the budgeted 4.9 per cent.

“On a different note, it is heartening to see that the growth of GST on import is 7.2 per cent only vis-a-vis growth in domestic GST Collection of 10.1 per cent. If at all, It is an indication that India is getting more 'atmanirbhar'. Coupled with this, an increase of 15.8 per cent in refunds (including export refunds) is a positive sign. It shows that now India is also increasingly 'making for the world'. Overall, amidst geo-political headwinds, India seems to be managing well,” added Jalan.