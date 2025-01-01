Indian Stock Market Lags Behind Global Indices in 2024

MUMBAI: It was a rollercoaster ride for the Indian equity markets in 2024 with benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty making decent gains in the first half but losing in the second half of the year due to geopolitical tensions, FII outflows, change in the US government, lesser than anticipated rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. The Sensex and Nifty have delivered modest annual returns of 8.9 per cent and 9.6 per cent in 2024 respectively which pales in comparison to 20 per cent profit in 2023. The Indian stock market also lagged behind most major global indices in 2024. The US markets stole the show, with the Dow Jones up 14.1 per cent, the S&P 500 soaring 25.2 per cent, and the NASDAQ-100 dominating with a stellar return of 27.6 per cent in 2024. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shone with a 20.4 per cent return, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rebounded sharply with a 17.9 per cent gain, clawing back from its steep 16 per cent drop in 2023.





For the year 2024, the BSE HC Index leads the charge with an outstanding 41.5 per cent gain, followed closely by BSE Realty, which has delivered 35 per cent returns. Other standout performers included BSE Auto, Healthcare, and Power, each showcasing significant gains. On January 1, 2024, the BSE Sensex opened flat at 72240 points and the Nifty at 21741 points but soon touched an all-time high on January 15 with Sensex at 73327 points and Nifty at 22097. Since then the markets experienced a remarkable upswing delivering impressive returns across sectors. The Sensex touched an all time high of 85978 on September 27 and the Nifty at 26277.35 but profit-taking at elevated levels triggered a sharp correction of 11 per cent (9,176 points) till November swing low.For the year 2024, the BSE HC Index leads the charge with an outstanding 41.5 per cent gain, followed closely by BSE Realty, which has delivered 35 per cent returns. Other standout performers included BSE Auto, Healthcare, and Power, each showcasing significant gains.





FIIs sold equities worth Rs 1.19 lakh crore in 2024 but buying by domestic institutional investors and a steady flow of funds through the SIP route helped stabilize the market. Monthly contributions through SIP consistently rose from Rs 18,838 crore in January to Rs 25,320 crore by December. Also Data shows that the selling spree by FIIs seen in October and November has declined in December.



However, experts anticipate equity markets to deliver lower returns in 2025. Investors are advised to remain cautious and focus on stock specific opportunities. Notably, sectors such as Consumer Durables, Power, Capital Goods, Auto, and IT also contributed to the broad-based rally, reinforcing the market's bullish momentum. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices delivered outstanding performances in 2024, posting impressive gains of 25.8 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively, highlighting strong growth in broader market segments. All sectoral indices outperformed the Sensex, except Bankex (gained modest 7.1 per cent) and FMCG (0.8 per cent).