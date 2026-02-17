Indian Rice Exporter Inks Deal to Supply 5,000 Tonnes of Basmati to US: IREF

New Delhi: A member of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) has entered into a commercial agreement to supply 5,000 tonnes of basmati rice to a buyer in the US, according to a statement. The federation said that this is a significant development as it comes after the finalisation of India-US trade deal, under which America has agreed to reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the present 25 per cent.

"One of the members of the IREF has successfully entered into a commercial agreement for the supply of 5,000 MTs of basmati rice to a buyer in United States of America," it said.

IREF said it has encouraged all its members to continue maintaining quality standards in their export activities.