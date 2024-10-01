 Top
Home » Business » Economy

India sets April 2025 as sunset for GST anti-profiteering

Economy
DC Correspondent
1 Oct 2024 11:30 AM GMT
Centre sets April 2025 for ending GST anti-profiteering, with pending cases handled by GSTAT instead of CCI starting October 2024
India sets April 2025 as sunset for GST anti-profiteering
x
On the anti-profiteering front, the notification by the GST policy wing would mean that from April 1, 2025, consumers would not be able to file complaints regarding profiteering by companies not passing commensurate GST rate cut benefits to end customers. (Representative Image: DC)

New Delhi: The Centre has notified April 1, 2025, as the sunset date for the anti-profiteering clause in the GST law. Also, from October 1, all pending complaints under the anti-profiteering provisions would be handled by the Principal bench of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), instead of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the GST policy wing of the government said in another notification.

On the anti-profiteering front, the notification by the GST policy wing would mean that from April 1, 2025, consumers would not be able to file complaints regarding profiteering by companies not passing commensurate GST rate cut benefits to end customers. However, complaints filed before April 1, 2025, would be dealt with by the Principal bench of GSTAT until a final conclusion is reached.

These notifications comes after the recommendations of the GST Council, which in its 53rd meeting on June 22, had recommended to amend Section 171 and Section 109 of CGST Act, 2017 to provide a sunset clause for anti-profiteering under GST and to provide for the handling of anti-profiteering cases by Principal bench of GSTAT.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
GST anti-profiteering GST complaints CGST Act Indian Economy News 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick