India sets April 2025 as sunset for GST anti-profiteering

New Delhi: The Centre has notified April 1, 2025, as the sunset date for the anti-profiteering clause in the GST law. Also, from October 1, all pending complaints under the anti-profiteering provisions would be handled by the Principal bench of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), instead of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the GST policy wing of the government said in another notification.

On the anti-profiteering front, the notification by the GST policy wing would mean that from April 1, 2025, consumers would not be able to file complaints regarding profiteering by companies not passing commensurate GST rate cut benefits to end customers. However, complaints filed before April 1, 2025, would be dealt with by the Principal bench of GSTAT until a final conclusion is reached.

These notifications comes after the recommendations of the GST Council, which in its 53rd meeting on June 22, had recommended to amend Section 171 and Section 109 of CGST Act, 2017 to provide a sunset clause for anti-profiteering under GST and to provide for the handling of anti-profiteering cases by Principal bench of GSTAT.