IAMAI advises Google Not to Delist Apps from Playstore

Mumbai: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has advised Google not to delist any mobile applications from Google Play. The Association said that at least four of its members have received notices from Google.

“The affected members of IAMAI are of the view that a substantive hearing of the case is pending before the Supreme Court of India, and Google should not take any coercive action during the pendency of the case,” said IAMAI in a statement."

According to reports, Google has begun removing the apps of 10 companies in India from the Playstore over service fee payments.

Matrimony.com, Bharat Matrimony, Christian Matrimony, Muslim Matrimony, Jodii, OTT app Stage, dating app Truly Madly, and streaming platform Alt have already been deleted. A notice has also been sent to Info Edge which runs Jeevansathi.

Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO of Matrimony.com said it was a "dark day of Indian Internet". Öur apps are getting deleted one by one,” he said.

Google on Friday said a clutch of companies, including well-established ones, continue to flout its billing norms, choosing not to pay Play store service fee applicable on the sale of in-app digital goods.

The search engine warned that it will not hesitate to take necessary action to enforce policies, including the removal of such non-compliant apps from Google Play. It however said that existing users will be able to continue to access the apps without interruption and that it continues to offer support to help developers get into compliance.

“Today, we have over 2,00,000 Indian developers using Google Play who adhere to our policies, helping us ensure we have a safe platform; however, for an extended period of time, 10 companies, including many well-established ones, have chosen to not pay for the immense value they receive on Google Play by securing interim protections from the court," Google said.