FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Table Economic Survey in Lok Sabha Today

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey 2025–26 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Economic Survey, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the Chief Economic Adviser, provides an assessment of the state of the economy and key indicators for 2025–26 (April–March), along with an outlook for the next fiscal year.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol will also table documents related to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA). Additionally, a statement reviewing the working of AERA, New Delhi, for the year 2024–25 will be presented before the House.

As per the agenda, the Lok Sabha will begin with Question Hour, during which questions listed separately will be asked and answered by the concerned ministers. This will be followed by the laying of papers on the Table by members of the Union Council of Ministers.

Nirmala Sitharaman will lay papers pertaining to the Ministry of Finance, while Murlidhar Mohol will present documents related to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

A key item on the day’s agenda is the formal laying of eight Bills that have been passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Sixth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and have subsequently received the President’s assent. These Bills will be laid on the Table by the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha.

The House will also witness the presentation of the 13th Report of the Business Advisory Committee. The report will be presented by Kiren Rijiju and Kodikunnil Suresh, as listed in the agenda.

Additionally, the Lok Sabha will take up Matters under Rule 377, a parliamentary provision that allows Members of Parliament to raise issues of urgent public importance.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced a day earlier. It will span 30 sittings over 65 days and conclude on April 2, with a recess from February 13 to March 9 for scrutiny of Demands for Grants by Standing Committees.