CM Siddaramaiah Advocates Increased Allocation for Karnataka Ahead of 16th Finance Commission

HAVERI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted his commitment to advocating for an increased allocation for Karnataka before the 16th Finance Commission. He urged the support of Kannadigas in the upcoming parliamentary elections to bolster the Congress party's influence in addressing this matter.

Addressing a gathering in Haveri on Sunday evening, Siddaramaiah expressed concern over what he perceives as an unjust allocation scenario, stating, "Out of the Rs 100 tax collected in the state, we receive only Rs 13, despite Karnataka ranking second in tax collection. When we raise this issue, some leaders seem uncomfortable.""The 16th Finance Commission has been formed, and we intend to present our argument effectively before the commission. The cess collection in the country has surged from Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand crores in 2014-15 to Rs 5 lakh 52 thousand crore this year. However, the central government does not allocate anything from this fund. Shouldn't we demand?" the CM questioned.“We will ask the 16th finance commission that at least in devolution of tax 50 percent should be provided. For this, we seek your support and strength. With increased support in the upcoming parliamentary election, we can actively work towards rectifying the injustice," Siddaramaiah said.Criticizing the silence of the 25 BJP MPs from Karnataka on the injustice, Siddaramaiah urged the public not to re-elect them, questioning the purpose of their presence in parliament if they remain silent on injustice.He expressed gratitude for the public's support in the 2023 assembly election and credited the blessings for the successful implementation of guarantee schemes in the state.He refuted claims of bankruptcy due to these schemes, citing a significant increase of Rs 46,000 crore in the budget size from the previous year.Blaming the BJP for exploiting sentimental issues and failing to uphold their promises, Siddaramaiah questioned the sincerity of their "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" slogan.