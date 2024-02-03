CM, Dy CM Seek Ahluwalia Help to Rescue TS from Debt

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, held talks with noted economist and former vice-chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia to throw light on the financial condition of Telangana and the Centre, focusing on debt burden imposed by the BRS government over the past decade and its consequential impact on the economy.

They engaged in a detailed dialogue on the Six Guarantees of the Congress. Their deliberations extended to the financial resources necessary for the successful implementation of the guarantees and explored strategies to mobilise the required funds. Ahluwalia contributed valuable insights, suggesting options for fund mobilisation that would not burden the public.

The conversation also delved into the economic reforms implemented during the Congress regime at the national level, addressing various facets of economic growth and financial challenges.

They sought guidance from Ahluwalia on formulating a pragmatic and realistic Budget that aligns with the current economic landscape.