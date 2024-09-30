BRAP 2024 Boosts Make in India with New Framework

New Delhi: In a major push to further strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the ministry of commerce & industry on Monday said that Business Reforms Action Plan or BRAP 2024 is all set to establish a seamless business regulatory framework across the country, enhancing the ease of doing business.

As part of its citizen-centric reforms, the BRAP has emphasised transparent service delivery, ensuring that both businesses and citizens have access to clear information on procedures, fees, and timelines. This initiative aligns with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of creating an ecosystem where businesses can thrive, and citizens experience a more efficient and responsive governance system.

“The upcoming BRAP 2024 framework will introduce an innovative assessment methodology, blending evidence and feedback-based evaluations for a more comprehensive and dynamic approach,” the commerce ministry said. Launched in 2014-2015, the BRAP has been a transformative force in reshaping India's business landscape, embodying the spirit of competitive federalism, with six successful editions already completed. “Building on the successes of previous editions, BRAP 2024 aligns with key government initiatives such as the reducing compliance burden and decriminalisation,” the ministry said.