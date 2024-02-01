All Set for AP Assembly’s 3-day Interim Budget Session

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer issued the notifications on Thursday. Sources said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to conduct the Interim Budget Session for three days. The session would start with an address of Governor Nazeer on Feb 5. The government will introduce the vote-on-account Budget on the first day itself.

The discussions on the Interim Budget will be held on February 6 and 7. The government will also present important amendments to various bills for passage.

On Monday, the Chief Minister would hold a Cabinet meeting in the morning. After this, the business advisory committee (BAC) would decide the agenda for the Interim Budget Session.

Meanwhile, the state is already in the campaign mode as the general election schedule is likely to be released later this month. The ruling YSRC has accelerated the finalisation of its candidates lists.

The sources said the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government would announce election sops in the Budget with a view to getting more mass support to the YSRC.

The Telugu Desam and Congress have announced sops like a free travel scheme for women in APSRTC buses. The YSRC is also likely to make such an offer. An agriculture loan waiver is also likely to be proposed by the government during the Budget Session.

The Telugu Desam aims to make good use of the three-day Assembly Session to highlight the “failures” of the state government.