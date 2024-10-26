Due Date for Filing Tax Returns Extended to November 15

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday extended the due date of filing Income Tax Returns for the Assessment Year 2024-25.

The due date has been extended from October 31 to November 1, as per the notification.



"The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in exercise of its powers under section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 ('the Act'), extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2024-25 in the case of assessees referred to in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, which is 31st October, 2024 to 15th November, 2024," read the notification.