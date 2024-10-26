 Top
Home » Business

Due Date for Filing Tax Returns Extended to November 15

Business
DC Web Desk
26 Oct 2024 6:49 AM GMT
Due Date for Filing Tax Returns Extended to November 15
x
Due Date for Filing Tax Returns Extended to November 15. (Representational Image)

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday extended the due date of filing Income Tax Returns for the Assessment Year 2024-25.

The due date has been extended from October 31 to November 1, as per the notification.

"The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in exercise of its powers under section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 ('the Act'), extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2024-25 in the case of assessees referred to in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, which is 31st October, 2024 to 15th November, 2024," read the notification.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Income Tax Returns Central Board of Direct Taxes Income Tax 
India 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick