Druva Announces Strategic Relationship with Microsoft to Protect, Secure Enterprises in Cloud

Chennai: Druva announced a strategic relationship with Microsoft to help enterprises protect and secure their data against evolving cyber threats. Druva and Microsoft will empower customers with cloud-native and hybrid data protection, integrated with Microsoft Azure cloud services.

Gartner forecasts that spending on public cloud services will total $723.4 billion in 2025, up from $595.7 billion in 2024. However, as companies integrate more cloud technologies and applications into their business, they can inadvertently widen their attack surface. Druva’s collaboration with Microsoft offers businesses enhanced cyber resiliency with cross-cloud protection, unified visibility across data environments, and more comprehensive data security strategies.

Druva is designed to mitigate cyber risk and empower customers to secure and recover data from all threats. Through this integration with Azure, customers benefit with:

Cloud flexibility: Protect and secure cloud and on-premises workloads with the flexibility to choose Azure Storage to better meet strategy, spend, and business resilience goals.

Unlimited scalability: Eliminate the need to deploy any hardware, software, or storage, and gain the ability to scale on-demand without incurring additional costs.

Unified data security: Druva uniquely provides customers with a single view of their data security from end-users to cloud workloads and SaaS applications, empowering users to act decisively at the first sign of a threat.

Global deduplication: Reduce Azure Storage consumption for backup environments and lower overall storage costs by up to 40% with automated storage tiering and Druva’s patent-pending global deduplication engine.

With extensive integration across the Microsoft ecosystem, Druva provides comprehensive protections for Microsoft Windows, Microsoft 365 (including Microsoft 365 Backup Storage), Microsoft EntraID, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and multiple Azure technologies.

The Druva Data Security Cloud will soon be available via the Azure Marketplace in the coming months.