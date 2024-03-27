Dr. Viral Desai, a Renowned Hair Restoration Expert vouches for the DHI Technique and its remarkable results

For more than two decades, Dr. Desai has established a reputation for delivering hair natural-looking and enduring hair restoration jobs. It is a safe and reliable technique and millions of people across the globe can vouch for the same.

Dr. Viral Desai, an esteemed cosmetic & plastic surgeon in Mumbai asserts the Direct Hair Implantation Technique for delivering optimal results. He is the founder and director of the Cosmetic Plastic Surgery and Laser Super Specialities (CPLSS) in Mumbai and Pune. He is also the co-founder, promoter, and MD of DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) in India.

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder ClinicSpots, a prominent medical tourism and healthcare portal says, “Dr. Viral Desai is one of the best hair transplant surgeons in Mumbai, especially the DHI technique and cosmetic surgeries. He is an intuitive doctor, friend and guide to his patients. His personalized treatment approach helps patients to make informed and assured choices. This approach encourages them to have full faith and trust in him and his treatment recommendations.’ Dr. Viral Desai shares valuable insights on the much preferred Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), it is much superior compared to other treatments. DHI, a hair transplant technique is an advanced version of the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method. Using the FUE technique, the hair transplant expert creates channels in the scalp before implantation of the hair follicles.

While the DHI technique uses a specialized Pen. Using this, the hair transplant surgeon creates channels and implants the hair follicles simultaneously, ensuring their viability and optimal growth. The DHI technique was developed by the DHI Global Medical Group.

Dr. Viral Desai too, states, “Before examining the bald area, I always conduct an assessment of the donor area to determine the quantity and quality of available hair that can be utilized over a lifetime. Based on this evaluation, I can confidently suggest the outcome of the hair transplant procedure to the patient.’ He adds that the hair transplantation procedure is a highly complex and sophisticated medical intervention.

At his clinic - CPLSS, Dr. Viral Desai checks the patient himself. He evaluates the patients' age, hairline design, availability of hair from the donor area, potential for future hair loss, and occupation.

He also recommends diagnosis of vital parameters, and psychological assessment along with in-depth planning of the entire transplant procedure. An expert hair transplant must perform the transplant procedure with precision, and at the appropriate time to ensure optimal results.

He shares a case of 28 YO software engineers suffering from hair loss for the past 2- 3 years who approached him for the same. Dr. Viral Desai examined him and observed good quality hair and healthy growth in the donor area. Hence, he recommended Direct Hair Implantation, to which the patient agreed. Dr. Viral Desai performed the procedure taking care of the patient’s hairline, the direction of hair growth and other important factors. He also guided the patient on how to maintain the transplanted hair for the best possible recovery.

Today, the patient has healthy hair growth with natural-looking results and a restored hairline. He asserts that he has regained his self-confidence and is satisfied with Dr. Viral Desai’s hair transplant procedure.

Dr. Viral Desai pays attention to the emotional quotient of his patients before and after surgery. He understands their need for support and guidance and hence is always available for them. This helps the patient to recover well and get better hair restoration results.

Dr. Viral Desai has established a name for himself as a hair restoration expert using the Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) technique. Across his professional experience spanning two decades, he is one of the most approachable doctors who has treated his patients with patience and care for the best possible outcomes. A young and dynamic cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Desai is trusted to offer lasting solutions to hair loss while helping his patients revive their hope and confidence to the next level.

About Dr. Viral Desai Dr. Viral Desai is a board-certified surgeon, M.Ch. and D.N.B. in Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery. He is also the Founder & Chairman of the Hair Research Restoration Society of India.

Since 2003, he has been practising hair transplants in Mumbai, he has treated many celebrities and eminent personalities with hair restoration and other cosmetic treatments. He is also a faculty, moderator, speaker, and panelist for many prestigious national and international conferences.

His list of recognition and awards is impressive and includes Icon of Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery in India - 2013, Best Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeon of India -2014, India's Most Promising Hair Transplant Surgeon - 2015, India's Most Admired Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeon - 2015, Indian Of The Year (Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery) - 2016, Mid-Day Icon in Plastic Surgery & Hair Restoration - 2018, Times Health Excellence Award for Best Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Clinic - 2019.

