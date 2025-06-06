Dr. Saloni Wagh, Shivani Wagh Of Supriya Lifescience In 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List

In a proud moment of recognition, Dr. Saloni Wagh, Managing Director, and Ms. Shivani Wagh, Joint Managing Director of Supriya Lifescience Ltd., leaders of the pharmaceutical industry, have been honoured with inclusion in the prestigious 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List. The list, a collaboration between Candere and Hurun India, celebrates 95 of the country’s most exceptional women leaders who are redefining business, leadership, and impact across the Indian economy.

The theme for this year, “Celebrating Women Creating Opportunities,” set by the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List event, resonates deeply with the leadership philosophy of both honourees. Their inclusion reflects their journeys of perseverance and purpose with Supriya Lifescience’s continued rise as a global pharmaceutical leader under their guidance.

Dr. Saloni Wagh, Managing Director, Supriya Lifescience, stated, "Leading in the pharmaceutical sector requires a vision that blends innovation with responsibility. Our focus goes beyond business growth — it’s about creating sustainable healthcare solutions that improve lives globally. This recognition inspires us to continuously push boundaries and nurture a culture where every challenge becomes an opportunity to make a meaningful difference."

Ms. Shivani Wagh, Joint Managing Director, Supriya Lifescience, said, "This recognition belongs to every woman who dares to lead and every team member who believes in collective progress. At Supriya Lifescience, our journey has always been driven by a shared vision—to advance healthcare while nurturing people and partnerships. It’s an honor to be part of a list that highlights impact and intent."

The 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List recognises women who have earned over ₹2 lakh crore in self-made wealth and led enterprises worth over ₹12 lakh crore. It serves as a benchmark for excellence in women's leadership across the Indian economy and recognises the significant impact of women leaders in business, leadership, and philanthropy across the country.

The dual recognition of Shivani Wagh, Joint Managing Director, and Dr. Saloni Wagh, Director, in the prestigious 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List highlights their equally exemplary leadership and shared commitment to driving Supriya Lifescience’s success. Both have played pivotal roles in steering the company toward sustainable growth and global prominence. This recognition comes as Supriya Lifescience reports its highest-ever financial performance in FY25, with revenues reaching ₹696.48 crore, reflecting an impressive 22% year-on-year growth. Their combined leadership continues to reinforce the company’s focus on purpose-led growth, diversity, and impactful business excellence.