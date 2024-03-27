Dr. Hrishikesh D. Pai on the expansive world of IVF and Assisted Reproduction Techniques (ART)

Dr. Hrishikesh D. Pai is recognized for his contribution to Assisted Reproduction Techniques. He is the Medical Director of Bloom IVF Group with 11 IVF centres all over India including Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Mohali Chandigarh, Navi Mumbai and Nashik.

Having been in this sphere since the early 1990s, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai is considered as a leading IVF Doctor in India and has improved the lives of countless childless couples. He has helped them experience parenthood through IVF – Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART).

Along with IVF, his contributions include motorized micromanipulator, laser hatching, office hysteroscopy, IMSI, vitrification of oocytes & embryos & ovarian tissues, time-lapse imaging, non-invasive testing of embryos using NGS and finally Life Whisperer AI for assessing embryos and oocytes, the very latest contribution using emerging technology.

With nearly four decades of experience as a practicing gynaecologist and expertise in ART, Dr. Pai continues to pioneer ART even today. Currently, he is the President of the Federation of Obstetric & Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) and the Regional Trustee – Asia Oceania of the International Federation of Gynaecology & Obstetrics (FIGO), both prestigious associations. He is undoubtedly among the Best Gynecologists in Mumbai Even today, he works relentlessly to help individuals and childless couples achieve their parenthood dreams through an evidence-based approach to their fertility treatments.

He states, ‘I am honoured to help my countrymen with parenthood through IVF treatment. It has been an immensely satisfying experience to witness the tears of happiness and joy on their faces as they hold their newborns after years of wait and tense moments. I am satisfied that my contributions are making a difference even today!’ Dr. Pai lives by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's quote: “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.” In this aspect, Dr Pai continues to make immense contributions to improve women's reproductive health and overcome infertility challenges.

Throughout his career spanning four decades, he has organized several programs and training groups to raise awareness of women’s health, maternity challenges and so on at grassroots levels.

Speaking on today’s increasing rate of infertility, he says, ‘Infertility in today’s youth is a growing concern. However, I would like to encourage the youth to opt for regular fertility checks, opt for egg freezing and maintain a healthy and addiction-free lifestyle. These measures go a long way to help them become parents; when they feel the time is right and prevent the mental agony associated with it.’ Dr. Hrishikesh Pai is associated with ongoing research and education in Assisted Reproduction techniques. He has numerous publications, journals and papers to his name. He is also associated with sharing valuable knowledge with peers and the younger generation of gynaecologists and doctors.

Easily approachable, warm and friendly, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai assures of working towards the best possible treatment options for his patients. He strives to resolve their issues and regain their health and parenthood, if possible.

Contact Dr. Hrishikesh Pai Phone: +91-98200 57722 Email: info@drhrishikeshpai.com Address: Lilavati Hospital, A – 791, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (W), Mumbai – 400 050.

About Dr. Hrishikesh Pai Dr Hrishikesh Pai is one of the leading IVF specialists in India with nearly three decades of hands-on experience in assisted reproductive techniques and women's health. He is constantly working towards raising the standard of women’s health in India and the globe.

He has established the Bloom IVF clinic with a pan-India presence to help people overcome infertility and become parents. Having successfully resolved complex infertility issues such as recurring IVF failures, male infertility, recurring miscarriages and more, he is relied upon for his expertise in India as well as abroad. Dr. Pai is well recognized in India and abroad for his contributions to gynaecology and ART.

