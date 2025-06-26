DPIIT Flags 18 Issues Affecting 11 infrastructure Projects Across Five States

New Delhi: The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) under commerce ministry on Thursday said that 18 issues have been affecting 11 infrastructure projects with a total cost of all projects exceeding Rs 34,213 crore, in Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam and Nagaland in its review.

The commerce and industry ministry said in a statement that the review meeting, chaired by DPIIT secretary Amardeep Bhatia, was attended by senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents. “In the meeting, 18 issues across 11 significant projects were reviewed in the state of Jharkhand, with a total cost of all projects exceeding Rs 34,213 crore," the ministry said.

However, the ministry also said that Patratu thermal power station expansion project phase-I pertaining to the state of Jharkhand was reviewed in detail. “The issues on a private sector project of GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd in Arunachal Pradesh, worth Rs 1,000 crore, were also reviewed,” it added.

The DPIIT secretary advised the state government to accord high priority to the matter and extend all necessary support to GeoEnpro to ensure the timely resolution of the project-related issues.