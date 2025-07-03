DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield Introduces Captain Chip, Its First-Ever Mascot Inspired by the Iconic Warm Cookie

A warm welcome can make a stay unforgettable. At DoubleTree by Hilton, it all starts with a simple, sincere gesture, a warm cookie at check-in. For more than 30 years, this cookie has been more than a snack. It has been a sign of care, comfort, and genuine hospitality. And now, DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield is translating that energy into a new form with the launch of its first-ever mascot, Captain Chip.

Captain Chip is thoughtfully created to represent the caring, unpretentious, quick, and genuinely friendly spirit that defines DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield. He brings to life the hotel’s passion for creating long-lasting relationships and delivering joyful, memorable moments.

Captain Chip is debuting just as the hotel marks its first anniversary, a significant milestone that underscores its success in establishing a strong reputation in one of Bengaluru's most vibrant neighbourhoods. A mascot of sorts, Captain Chip is a more personal reflection of the personality of the hotel, drawn directly from the cookie that guests worldwide have grown to admire. Friendly, warm, and somewhat naughty, this figure was designed to symbolise the emotional comfort of the DoubleTree experience.

Captain Chip’s story is also inspired by the unique surroundings of Whitefield, a neighbourhood rich in Anglo-Indian heritage and known for its tree-lined parks and garden walks. Chipmunks and squirrels, frequent companions in these green spaces, perfectly represent this friendly, nature-loving environment—just like Captain Chip himself.

Captain Chip embodies the brand's hospitality philosophy of CARE, or Creating A Rewarding Experience. That idea is the foundation of every stay, demonstrating how small human touches and thoughtful moments can make guests feel truly valued. The cookie is where the experience starts, but it continues through personalised service, warm design, and now, a mascot who injects another level of joy and connection.

"Here at DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield, we believe in the power of little things that have a significant impact,"saidShyamKumar,General Manager, DoubleTree by HiltonWhitefield It is wonderful to think that Captain Chip is helping to bring to life the warm and friendly hospitality experience our team provides daily and build something that stays with our guests long after they have left – not just a mascot, but an overall experience."

When you genuinely care, it shows. Captain Chip is a simple yet memorable reminder of that. His light-hearted personality and quick, thoughtful touches throughout the guest journey reinforce the care at the heart of everything we do.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield establishes a welcoming atmosphere that starts right at its inception. The hotel brings together modern comforts combined with historical elegance through its carefully chosen paintings by Krabi Arts and majestic throne chairs in the lobby and elegant indoor swings that create a relaxing atmosphere. The presence of Captain Chip enhances the arrival experience by contributing to the unique identity of the hotel in this space.

The guests will meet Captain Chip as part of their check-in journey, being given the signature cookie and receiving warm interactions and light hearted touches throughout the property. The plush toys and photo moments will assist in making the mascot a regular feature on every visit, particularly for families and younger-at-heart travellers. The connection is intended to create lasting memories and emotional moments that far exceed the duration of the stay.

What really makes Captain Chip unique is how well the character aligns with the greater purpose of the brand. DoubleTree by Hilton is part of Hilton's global mission of Travel with Purpose. Captain Chip embodies this balance of fun and responsibility, demonstrating that considerate hospitality can create smiles alongside doing good for a greater purpose.

Though Captain Chip is exclusive to the Whitefield hotel in Bengaluru, the principles that drive this mascot are brand-wide. Comfort. Attention to detail. A dedication to making guests feel noticed and valued. These are the things that bring visitors back and get them sharing their experience with others.

Captain Chip brings this experience to life, transforming check-ins into friendly hellos and stays into personal moments. Just like the warm cookie at its centre, the mascot reminds every guest that kindness, compassion, and a little sweetness can go a very long way.

Care is not only a service norm at DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield. It is a guarantee, and now it has a name that guests will not forget. Captain Chip is not just a warm welcome; he becomes part of the sweet, lasting connection guests build with the hotel, creating familiar moments to look forward to on every return.



