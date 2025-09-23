Discover GST Savings with Amazon.in’s Great Savings Celebration Storefront

Bengaluru: As India implements the landmark GST reforms effective September 22, Amazon.in on Tuesday announced the launch of a dedicated storefront – The Great Savings Celebration, #GSTBachatUtsav. The storefront will feature products with GST savings across categories such as home appliances, electronics, daily essentials, healthcare, fashion, and more - just in time for the Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025, which begins on September 23, with Prime members enjoying 24 hours of early access starting midnight on September 22.

As part of the #GSTBachatUtsav, the storefront will feature badges on products that reflect applicable GST savings, making it easier for customers to identify and shop for these offers. During Prime Early Access, these badges will read “Prime Deal + GST Savings” and during the main event “Deal with GST Savings”.

In addition to GST savings and Prime deals, customers will also find a wide selection of festive deals from sellers, affordability options such as No-Cost EMI via Amazon Pay Later, and benefits like up to five per cent assured cashback for prime members through Amazon Pay Rewards Gold (applicable T&Cs can be accessed on www.amazon.in).

As part of its commitment to supporting sellers and facilitating compliance with government reforms, Amazon has implemented mechanisms to help sellers transition smoothly to the new GST rates effective September 22, 2025.

Sellers remain responsible for ensuring the correct GST rates and Product Tax Codes (PTCs) are applied to their products, and Amazon is proactively supporting them with tools and guidance to review and maintain accuracy across their listings.

Wherever possible, Amazon is automatically updating GST rates and PTCs on sellers’ listings for select product categories. We have also equipped sellers with comprehensive resources, including masterclasses on understanding nuances of GST tax codes. While sellers on Amazon.in continue to have complete control on pricing of products, we are enabling them to conveniently pass on benefits of GST reductions to customers in applicable product categories.

This festive season, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect time for customers to maximize their savings with GST benefits, exciting offers, and an unmatched selection. Shoppers can explore over one lakh products and 30,000 plus new launches from leading brands such as Samsung, Apple, Intel, Titan, Libas, and L’Oréal. Unmissable deals include the iPhone 15 at Rs.43,749, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G at Rs.71,999, and up to 80 per cent off across electronics, fashion, beauty, home, and everyday essentials. Customers can also enjoy a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards and EMI transactions, exclusive offers from other leading banks, and unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Apart from this, the Navratri and Dussehra store has everything you need to celebrate with style - from traditional décor to trendy electronics – featuring a minimum of 50 per cent off on all festival essentials.

Here are some top deals and offers with GST savings by participating sellers this ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival’:

• Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV: 4 HDMI ports, 4K HDR processor X1 display, bass reflex speaker. Enjoy 54 per cent off with GST savings and get it for Rs.1,24,990

• Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV: This smart TV comes with features such as bezelless design, built-in speaker, eye comfort mode, and more. Enjoy 49 per cent with GST savings off and get it for Rs.31,999

• LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC: Experience powerful cooling with this LG split air conditioner. Enjoy 52 per cent off with GST savings and get this for Rs.41,490

• Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher: Perfected for Indian utensils, this dishwasher comes with eco silence drive, glass care technology and more. Enjoy 22 per cent off with GST savings and get this for Rs.41,500

• Hero MotoCorp DESTINI 125 FI VX DRSC (OBD2B) Scooter: A 4-stroke SI engine, drum brakes and boosts performance of 45 kmpl. Get this with GST savings for Rs.75,838

• Bajaj Pulsar N 250 Ug Motorcycle/Motorbike: Comes with a single cylinder, 15kW motor power and 127 Kmph performance. Get this with GST savings for Rs.1,33,346

• Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++ (50ml): This cult-favorite Korean sunscreen comes with GST savings, enjoy 30 per cent off with GST savings and get it for just Rs.1,048

• Kaari Women's Hand Embroidered Kurta Set with Dupatta: Enjoy 66 per cent off with GST savings and get this festiveready silk-blend kurta set for Rs.1,109

• Van Heusen Men Cotton Solid Slim Fit Shirt: Grab 55 per cent off this timeless 100 per cent cotton slim-fit shirt with GST savings, now for Rs.1,181

• Lagom Gourmet Seedless Safawi Dates (1kg): Premium seedless dates from Saudi Arabia, all-natural and vegan, now 26 per cent off with GST savings at Rs.1,335.

• PrettyNutty Healthy Nutmix (1kg, 2x500g jars): A clean superfood mixes of nuts, seeds and berries, enjoy 63 per cent off with GST savings at just Rs.549