Digital Transactions Down Sequentially In June

CHENNAI: Digital transactions, including UPI, NETC FASTag, and Aadhaar-based interoperable financial transactions reported a month-on-month decline in June.

UPI transactions in value terms stood at Rs 24.04 lakh crore in the month of June, which was 4.37 per cent lower than Rs 25.14 lakh crore in May. In volume terms, the transactions were 1.5 per cent lower at 18.40 billion against 18.68 billion in May. The average daily transaction value too was lower at Rs 80,131 crore against Rs 81,106 crore in May. However, transaction volumes were slightly up at 613 million against 602 million in May, as per the data of NPCI.

According to Ramakrishnan Ramamurthy, Chief Delivery and Operations Officer – India, Worldline, UPI transactions have seen sequential decline in February and April this year as well. June usually is an uneventful month compared to May. However, year-on-year growth was strong at 20 per cent value-wise and 32 per cent volume-wise.

“Despite minor seasonal variations, the consistent year-on-year growth highlights the deepening adoption of interoperable, low-cost, and secure digital payment solutions. This trend reflects ongoing resilience and a clear shift in consumer behavior, which continues to fuel adoption all the way to the last mile,” he said.

NETC FASTag collections too have come down in June against May. In June, the collection volumes stood at 386 million against 404 million in May. The collection value was down to Rs 6793 crore against Rs 7087 crore in May. The average daily collections too were down both in volume and value.

Aadhaar-based interoperable financial transactions (AePS) in June were down 3 per cent against the same month last year and 7.6 per cent down against the previous month. Transaction value was down to RS 26,616 crore against Rs 28,703 crore.