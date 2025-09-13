DESRI Inaugurates Global Capability Centre at RMZ Nexity, Hyderabad

Hyderabad:Renewable energy company DESRI (formerly DE Shaw Renewable Investments) inaugurated its new capability centre at RMZ Nexity in Hyderabad. This will act as a key hub for its global operations.

Since first establishing operations in Hyderabad in 2014, DESRI has expanded capabilities that support its global business across accounting, engineering, finance, legal and performance analytics.

“Hyderabad has become a strategic hub for DESRI, offering access to top-tier talent and modern infrastructure. We reaffirm our commitment to Hyderabad’s rich and diverse talent pool,” said David Zwillinger, chief executive officer, DESRI.

“The new Hyderabad office is designed to promote innovation, collaboration, and performance,” saod . We’re poised to deliver even greater operational excellence,” said Sachin Patha, India head, DESRI India, in a release.