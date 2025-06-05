Despite Bull Run HNIs Facing Challenges In Achieving Their Financial Goals

"In spite of a record-breaking bull run, Indian HNIs remain frustrated by their limited success in achieving their financial goals, building a coherent financial roadmap and finding trustworthy advisors," said India Wealth Survey 2025 by Marcellus and Dun & Bradstreet which conducted on 465 respondents aged more than 30 years living in metros, tier 1 & 2 cities and with post tax household income of more than Rs 20 lakh per annum.

"HNIs are not saving enough, 43 per cent of HNIs are saving less than 20 per cent of their post tax income. Half of those aged 30-45 year save 20 per cent or less of their post-tax income," the survey found.

Also 4 in 10 respondents report at-least 1 open loan.50 per cent of those aged 30-45 have open loans.

HNIs face challenges in achieving their goals as 40 per cent have low return on their investments, 29 per cent lack saving discipline, 21 per cent have poor understanding of investment options and 9 per cent have high debt burden.

HNIs have multiple goals-early retirement, children's education, marriage, buying a house, starting a business.

Real estate remains the key asset in HNIs portfolio.

Only 1/3rd have more than 20 per cent equity allocation, 50 per cent have more than 20 per cent asset allocation to real estate (excluding primary residence) while 14 per cent do not maintain any emergency funds.

Among the emerging trends the survey found 51 per cent HNIs are seeking guidance on diversification, 21 per cent have begun to diversify globally while 23 per cent are not familiar with global investing and 3 in 10 are not very comfortable investing in equities.

The survey found 87 per cent HNIs rely on external advice for investment decisions with maximum 32 per cent relying on wealth advisors or their chartered accountants, 26 per cent on family or friends, 7 per cent on stock brokers, 20 per cent on bank relationship managers, 13 per cent on self and two per cent on social influencers. The survey noted 36 per cent of retired respondents take advice from bank managers.

But 2 in 3 said they were dissatisfied with the advice they receive as it lacked personalization. “The advisor doesn’t fully understand my needs, and their recommendations are not tailored to my unique situation,” 31 per cent respondents said. Also there was conflict of interest in advice - “My advisor recommend products to meet their commission targets, rather than advising products which are right for me,” 17 per cent respondents said. In addition, advice received lacked transparency-“My advisor doesn’t explain to me why the recommended product or advice is right for me,” 14 per cent respondents said.

HNIs have high financial aspirations but are failing to plan for their desired goals. However, 82 per cent respondents said that professional financial planning will put them in a better position to achieve their goals, the survey said.