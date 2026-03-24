Delivery Apps Hike Fees, Food Gets Costly

HYDERABAD: Food delivery companies Swiggy and Zomato have increased platform fees by up to nearly 20 per cent, shooting up the overall cost of ordering food. After the hike, the platform fee charged by Zomato has increased from ₹14.90 (pre-GST) to around ₹17.58, and the Swiggy fee increased from ₹14.99 to ₹17.58.

Consumers said the cumulative impact of multiple charges was affecting their spending patterns. “Earlier ordering felt convenient and affordable. Now every order feels expensive by the time you reach checkout,” said Aruna Veera, a software employee in Hitec City. She attributed recent increases to factors such as LPG shortages, rain and higher platform fees.

Users said the platform fee was only one component of the final bill. “There’s delivery fee, packaging, taxes and then this. Individually, it looks small, but together it becomes a lot,” said Barsha, a student in Gachibowli.

Some users said the rising costs were altering their behaviour. “I’ve started ordering less frequently. If it’s nearby, I just go and pick it up,” said a resident from Kukatpally, while his friends added, “If this keeps increasing, food delivery will become occasional, not regular.”

Others pointed to a shift in pricing strategies. “Discounts are lower now, and extra charges are higher. It feels like the focus has moved to earning more per order,” said Vinay Garude, a working professional.

They noted that platform fees have been rising over the past two years, becoming a significant revenue component. “It’s not just one hike. It’s everything adding up,” Garude said.