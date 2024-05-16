Deesawala sets up new factory in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Deesawala Rubber Industries, a manufacturer of rubber products, on Thursday said that it has set up its fourth manufacturing unit near Medchal with an investment of `40 crore.

The new facility, spread across 40,000 square feet, will enhance the company’s production capacity from eight tonnes per day to 25 tonnes per day. The company plans to hire 150 to 200 employees for the new unit.

The company also plans to set up a fifth manufacturing unit adjacent to the new unit. In the fifth unit, Deesawala plans to expand its product range like rubber products for automobiles and to the pharma industry, and making of adhesives.

“We set up a new manufacturing unit in Hyderabad to keep pace with increased demand. Our products are essential in every infrastructure project, and the mega boost in infra-development in the country provides us with an excellent opportunity to grow,” said Huned Deesawala, Managing Director of Deesawala Rubber Industries.

The company will be setting up an office in Dubai to expand its footprints in Europe and Middle East countries.

Murtaza Deesawala, executive director, Deesawala Rubber Industries, said: “We have a very healthy order book to ensure full capacity utilisation in the new facility by the end of this year. In keeping with the burgeoning demand for our product line, we have also identified an adjacent unit to the new plant. The fifth unit should be operational by the year 2025.”