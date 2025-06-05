Dassault Partners With TASL To Make Rafale fighter Aircraft Fuselage

New Delhi: France's Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems have signed four production transfer agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains.

The first-ever Rafale fuselage production manufacturing facility in India will be set up in Hyderabad. The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.

The agreement will make Rafale a front-runner for the Indian Air Force's 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) project.

Over a month ago, India and France signed an intergovernmental agreement sealing a mega deal to procure 26 Rafale marine jets at a cost of `64,000 crores.

The Hyderabad facility will supply the Rafale fuselage to both India and globally.

"Under the scope of the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage and the front section," said a joint statement.

“For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements,” said chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited chief executive officer and managing director Sukaran Singh said, “The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation. It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms.”

"This partnership aims to strengthen India’s position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain while supporting its goal of greater economic self-reliance," said the statement.

Dassault Aviation is a front-runner for the multi-role fighter aircraft contract. The other contenders include Lockheed Martin's F-21, Boeing's F/A-18 and the Eurofighter Typhoon.

In April 2019, the IAF issued a request for information or initial tender to acquire 114 MRFA at a cost of around $18 billion. It was billed as one of the world's biggest military procurement programmes in recent years.