DAMAC Properties Islands 2 Unveiled, Launches New Cairo Office

DAMAC Properties has unveiled DAMAC Islands 2, marking the real estate developer’s seventh master-planned community in Dubai and reinforcing its position as one of the UAE’s influential luxury real estate pioneers. The inauguration of its new sales office in Egypt was also marked by a grand celebration at Cairo’s magnificent Grand Egyptian Museum, an architectural and cultural marvel overlooking the Pyramids of Giza.

As Dubai continues its trajectory as a global hub for high-end residential investment, DAMAC Islands 2 caters to both local and international buyers seeking exceptional design, elevated amenities, and long-term value in one of the city’s most coveted locations. DAMAC Islands 2 builds on the phenomenal success of the previous project-DAMAC Islands 1 in 2024, which achieved a record-breaking sell-out. DAMAC sold AED 10 billion in inventory, generating the highest revenue from a real estate launch in 24 hours, as recognized by the Guinness World Records. Following a record year for DAMAC, new developments, including Riverside Views, DAMAC District, and Chelsea Residences, reinforce the company’s growth. DAMAC’s expansion strategy is extending well beyond the Middle East, with several high-profile international projects underway. In Miami, the company is developing Delmore, an exclusive condominium project in Surfside designed by the Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid. In London, DAMAC is advancing DTNE, a luxury development in collaboration with Versace, while in the Maldives, the company is working on an integrated project in partnership with Mandarin Oriental. However, the UAE remains the company’s largest and most significant market, continuing to anchor its development portfolio. DAMAC Islands 2 is expected to encompass a diverse range of residential offerings—from premium villas and waterfront mansions to townhouses and upscale apartment clusters. It brings the rhythm of the tropics to the heart of Dubai, blending lush landscapes, crystal lagoons, and wellness-driven design inspired by eight dream destinations: Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cuba, Maui, Mauritius, and Tahiti.

DAMAC Islands 2 ( Image by arrangement)

The new development seeks to seamlessly blend tropical landscapes, crystal-clear lagoons, and wellness-focused design within an urban setting. Its master plan features open-air wellness pavilions, floating decks, nature-inspired retreats, and low-rise, horizontally oriented residential clusters—an uncommon approach in Dubai’s typically high-density urban landscape.

According to DAMAC, the company’s approach centers on three key principles, the first of which is luxury. The focus is on delivering products with strong attention to quality—something that becomes clear the moment a buyer walks into a home. In DAMAC’s definition, luxury extends beyond finishes. It includes well-planned layouts, efficient use of sellable space, ample landscaping for townhouses and villas, and a broad range of community amenities. These elements collectively shape the overall living experience. In DAMAC Hills, for instance, residents have access to features such as petting zoos, horse-riding facilities, and Malibu Bay, a man-made beach that offers a resort-style environment within the community. All residents can enjoy these amenities, illustrating how DAMAC integrates practical and lifestyle-focused components into its luxury framework.

DAMAC Islands 2 (Image by arrangement)

Each element of the master plan is being developed with meticulous attention to detail, incorporating advanced infrastructure, smart-home features, resort-style amenities, and expansive community facilities. Beyond these components, a beach is also planned within the community.

The grand unveiling of DAMAC Islands 2 recently took place at the Coca-Cola Arena, hosted by DAMAC Group Founder and Chairman Hussain Sajwani alongside Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties. Adding to the evening’s excitement, the event drew significant star power, with Bollywood icons Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt making a special appearance, joined by celebrated Arab singer Majid Al Mohandis, who performed during the reveal. The celebrity couple also appeared in an Instagram video on the official DAMAC account, where the project was introduced with the caption: “Paradise isn’t just a place. It’s a state of mind. With Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, experience DAMAC Islands 2, where every moment flows to the rhythm of the sea. At this island escape, waterfront luxury meets tranquility, and living becomes an art inspired by the island lifestyle.”





As part of the launch campaign for DAMAC Islands 2, DAMAC also launched a unique global competition-‘The Ultimate Islander’. The competition winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip and become an employee of DAMAC while living on one of their eight islands. The master-planned project will comprise six-bedroom luxury villas of approximately 583 square meters, five-bedroom twin villas of approximately 324 square meters, five-bedroom townhouses of approximately 293 and 263 square meters, and four-bedroom townhouses of approximately 203 square meters. Prices start at AED 2.7 million. For buyers and investors alike, the project represents an opportunity to become part of Dubai’s next landmark community—one that embodies the city’s aspirations for future-ready living while celebrating its enduring allure as a world-class real estate market. DAMAC continues to attract a global investor base through a highly structured engagement system. The sales strategy is built on a multi-channel model that extends far beyond traditional B2B practices. The company operates through three primary pillars: direct sales, a robust broker network, and a highly effective digital marketing division. Within the direct sales arm, dedicated teams travel extensively, participating in international roadshows and key industry events to engage with prospective buyers across global markets. Complementing this is DAMAC’s expansive broker network - one of the strongest in the region. The company collaborates closely with top-performing brokers who bring extensive partner channels and deep market reach, enabling them to drive significant sales volume. The company’s digital marketing division operates a powerful lead-generation network, identifying prospective buyers from markets around the world. For high-intent clients, DAMAC runs an exclusive “Flying Programme,” through which serious investors are flown into Dubai to experience the brand firsthand. During these visits, guests are introduced to DAMAC’s lifestyle offerings, guided through project showcases, and immersed in the full scope of the community vision—an approach that has proven instrumental in converting interest into long-term investment. With sales offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India, DAMAC maintains a truly international footprint, and roadshows are happening constantly. DAMAC also marked the launch of its new sales office opening in Cairo, with a grand celebration at the Grand Egyptian Museum.



DAMAC Properties - Cairo Event At The Grand Egyptian Museum

Why Egypt? It offers a strategic growth market for DAMAC, given the nation’s strong economic fundamentals and deep affinity for real estate investment, and Egyptians are among the top 10 nationalities investing in DAMAC homes. The glittering evening, set against the backdrop of ancient history, was hosted by Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Group, and Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, who welcomed an audience of dignitaries, global investors, media, brokers, and VIP guests from across the world. Guests at the event were given an exclusive preview of DAMAC Islands 2.

DAMAC Properties Cairo Event ( Image by arrangement)

Hussain Sajwani, Founder of DAMAC Group, said: “This grand celebration and our presence in Cairo represents an affirmation of our deep connection with Egypt. This market has long been one of our most dynamic and promising markets. We’re here to bring DAMAC’s international portfolio closer to Egyptian investors who seek both quality and long-term value.”

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, noted: “Egyptians already rank among the top ten nationalities purchasing DAMAC homes. We have witnessed double-digit sales growth in this market and expect it to rise another 20% in 2026. Opening our Cairo office also brings us closer to our clients and strengthens the bridge between Cairo and Dubai, the two powerhouses of real estate investment in the MENA region.”