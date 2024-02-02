Cyber Expert Emphasizes Password Security on Change Your Password Day

Hyderabad: Passwords are the most essential part of Cyber Security. A small compromise on a single employee's password can damage the complete brand value of a company, a single compromise of password of an app can leak out the personal data of lakhs of people, a single shared password by a team can risk someone 's job, and many many.

On International Change Your Password Day, cyber expert Moutan Sarkar emphasised the critical role passwords play in our interconnected digital lives, likening them to a toothbrush – personal, regularly changed, and not to be shared.

Sarkar advocated for a three-pronged approach to password security. "Firstly, cultivate strong, memorable passwords. Consider using the first line of your favorite song, ensuring it's not a dictionary word. This practice adds a layer of complexity while remaining easy to recall," she advises.

"Secondly, compartmentalise your digital life with separate passwords for each account. This minimises the domino effect in case of a security breach," Sarkar asserted, stressing the importance of diversity in password management.

"Thirdly, embrace Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). In the era of ever-present keyloggers, MFA acts as a formidable barrier, adding an extra layer of protection," she highlighted.

Sarkar also shared a cautionary tale about the risks of password sharing. "Even with good intentions, sharing passwords can lead to unintended consequences. I once orchestrated a surprise birthday party for a friend after obtaining his Gmail password for a 'live demo' – a vivid example of how easily things can escalate."

Lastly, Sarkar issued a travel advisory: "Avoid using public Wi-Fi at airports, railway stations, or hotels. These networks are susceptible to password sniffing, putting your security at risk."