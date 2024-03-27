Crude oil futures decline on low demand

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Crude oil futures on Wednesday declined 1.01 per cent to Rs 6,748 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery fell Rs 69 or 1.01 per cent to Rs 6,748 per barrel with a business volume of 3,279 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded 1.04 per cent lower at USD 80.77 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading 1.10 per cent lower at USD 85.30 per barrel in New York. PTI SGC SHW

