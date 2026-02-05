CriticalRiver Appoints Lalit Khandelwal as Chief Revenue Officer

Hyderabad: CriticalRiver Inc., an AI-first technology services firm focused on accelerating business outcomes through speed, agility, and intelligent innovation, today announced the appointment of Lalit Khandelwal as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Lalit will lead CriticalRiver’s global revenue organization, with responsibility for driving sustainable growth, strengthening strategic client relationships, and advancing the company’s go-to-market strategy as it enters its next phase of scale.



Lalit brings more than three decades of leadership experience across IT services, digital transformation, AI-led solutions, and large-account management. He has a strong track record of building high-performing revenue teams, leading complex multi-tower deals, and working closely with CEOs and boards to deliver predictable growth and improved margins.



Over the course of his career, Lalit has held leadership roles at global services organizations including Capgemini, iGATE/Patni, and O3 Technology Solutions, where he led revenue and go-to-market initiatives across regions and service portfolios. His experience across both growth-stage and established enterprises brings an execution-led perspective to disciplined revenue scaling.



“I am excited to join CriticalRiver at such a pivotal stage of its growth journey,” said Lalit Khandelwal. “The company has built strong capabilities across digital, data, and AI, along with deep client trust. My focus will be on scaling revenue in a disciplined manner, expanding strategic accounts, and positioning CriticalRiver as a preferred partner for outcome-driven, AI-first transformations.”



As Chief Revenue Officer, Lalit will oversee global sales, account growth, partnerships, and revenue operations, with a particular emphasis on strategic accounts, large deal pursuits, and long-term client value creation.



“Lalit’s depth of experience in scaling revenue, building CXO relationships, and driving execution excellence makes him a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Anji Maram, Founder and CEO of CriticalRiver Inc. “As we continue to invest in industry-focused solutions and AI-led innovation, Lalit will play a critical role in accelerating growth and strengthening our go-to-market strategy.”



Lalit’s appointment reflects CriticalRiver’s continued focus on disciplined execution, client-centric growth, and building leadership depth to support enterprises as they move from experimentation to accountable, outcome-driven AI adoption.

