Cottonseed oil futures decline on soft demand

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday decreased Rs 18 to Rs 2,571 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for April delivery fell Rs 18 or 0.70 per cent to Rs 2,571 per quintal with an open interest of 72,910 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices. PTI SGC SHW

Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Deccan Chronicle team