Cottonseed oil futures decline on soft demand

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday decreased Rs 26 to Rs 2,636 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for April delivery fell Rs 26 or 0.99 per cent to Rs 2,636 per quintal with an open interest of 75,970 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices. PTI SGC SHW