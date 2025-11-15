Walmart CEO McMillon To Retire After A Decade, Insider Furner Named Successor

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon will retire next year after more than a decade at the helm, capping a period when he reshaped the big-box retailer into a technology-driven powerhouse whose shares have consistently outperformed the broader market.

McMillon, 59, will be replaced by U.S. division chief CEO John Furner, 51, a veteran with three decades at the company, Walmart said.

Walmart's shares cut earlier losses to trade down about 0.6%. McMillon's decision to step down came sooner than anticipated, though his tenure at the time of his expected Jan. 31 retirement makes him one of the longest-serving CEOs in company history.

"Given that Mr. McMillon was unequivocally Walmart's best CEO since the company's founder in Sam Walton, the announcement will likely cause some anxiety by shareholders, particularly since the change was a bit earlier-than-anticipated," said Chuck Grom, an analyst with Gordon Haskett.

Walmart said in a statement McMillon's retirement was a planned transition.

A DECADE OF CHANGE

McMillon took over from Mike Duke in February 2014, when the company was playing catch-up to online sales giant Amazon.com (AMZN.O), opens new tab that was quickly capturing a lion's share of the booming consumer demand for ecommerce.

McMillon tapped into the company's vast store footprint to speed up deliveries, incorporate automation technology at warehouses, and expanded its marketplace and advertising business to boost income.

Since he took the job, Walmart's value has more than tripled to its current $817 billion as he ramped up ecommerce efforts. When he took over, the company's global ecommerce sales had just surpassed $10 billion; in its most recent fiscal year ended in January, that figure had surpassed $120 billion.

"Walmart has performed very well under Doug's tenure," said Neil Saunders, Managing Director of Retail at Global Data. "It has become a way more influential ecommerce player, has integrated new technologies to improve efficiency, and has pushed into new areas like retail media."

McMillon will continue as an adviser through Jan. 31, 2027. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer's stock has risen 323% since he took over, outperforming the S&P 500 index

Furner has followed a similar career trajectory at the country's largest private employer, joining as an hourly associate, and also heading Sam's Club and Walmart U.S. in his three decades at the company.

"Furner is taking over one of the most desirable seats in corporate America and, in our view, just needs to continue to execute against the game plan they have already put in place," said Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli.

He takes the helm as Walmart starts to adopt artificial intelligence tools that are changing how retailers operate and interact with customers.

Furner was "uniquely capable of leading the company through this next AI-driven transformation," McMillon said in a statement.

'POWERHOUSE FUELED BY TECHNOLOGY'

The list of people who have held Walmart's top job since its 1962 founding is a short one; Furner will be only the sixth person to lead the company, with each of the previous CEOs lasting six years or more.

"Doug McMillon has been a terrific CEO, leading Walmart's transformation into an even bigger and stronger retail powerhouse fueled by technology," said Joseph Feldman, an analyst with Telsey Advisory Group. "John Furner is the logical choice to be the next CEO. He is a lifer at Walmart who started as an hourly associate in 1993, so he is a good cultural fit."

The move is the latest in a string of leadership changes sweeping through retail as companies tackle tariff pressures, an uncertain economy and choppy consumer spending. Kohl's (KSS.N), opens new tab, Kroger (KR.N), opens new tab, and Target (TGT.N), opens new tab have named new CEOs this year.

Walmart reports quarterly results next week.