Sanofi to Invest €400M in Expanding Hyderabad Hub

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of medical devices player Medtronic announcing a GCC in Hyderabad, Paris headquartered multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company Sanofi on Wednesday announced plans to invest Euro 400 million (about Rs 3,600 crore) in its Hyderabad Global Capacity Centre by 2030. Of this Euro 100 million (about Rs 900 crore) will be infused by 2025. Sanofi Healthcare India inaugurated its expanded GCC facility at Hitec City.



The company now has about 1,000 employees and it has plans to increase it to about 2,600 in two years, making Hyderabad the largest of Sanofi’s four global hubs.



“The expansion of Sanofi's GCC in Hyderabad marks a remarkable step forward for Telangana's ever-growing prominence in the global pharmaceutical landscape. This substantial additional investment of over 400 million euros and the creation of over 2,600 jobs in the next two years underscore Telangana’s commitment to fostering a thriving environment for innovation and growth,” said IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu at the inauguration.



Pharma secretary Dr. Arunish Chawla and Consul General of France in Bangalore Thierry Berthelot were also present.



Like its other GCCs, Sanofi’s Hyderabad one will also be a strategic hub that gives the company a competitive edge in delivering enterprise solutions. This hub is a key ‘nerve-centre’ that enables centralisation and modernisation and allows for scaling-up opportunities across Sanofi’s value chain. This will offer services ranging from commercial, manufacturing and supply to research and development and digital.



Established in 2019, the Hyderabad hub has grown exponentially from being a medical hub to now providing several services to Sanofi’s global functions and affiliates across the world.



Hyderabad is emerging as a preferred shared services destination with a large pool of talent. We are excited to invest and build this hub here to become a great global community striving for excellence, with digitalisation at the heart of our transformation. This hub will be a catalyst enabling Sanofi to accelerate efficiency and reinvent how we work, as we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives,” said Madeleine Roach, executive vice president, business operations, Sanofi.



“Our ambition is to be the first biopharma company powered by artificial intelligence (AI) at scale. From discovery to treatment, we are using AI ethically and safely to get to market faster with our drugs as there are plenty of unmet needs. We intend to onboard talent at the Hyderabad hub to embrace the power of AI to harness the pace of scientific discovery and improve our productivity,” said Emmanuel Frenehard, executive vice president, chief digital officer, Sanofi.



Sanofi has been present in India for over six decades. It has a manufacturing site in Goa that produces for people in India and more than 60 countries.