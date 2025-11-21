IndiGo Allocates USD 820 Million Towards Purchase Of Aviation Assets

New Delhi : IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has approved a capital investment of USD 820 million (INR 72,940 million) in its wholly owned subsidiary, InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited (“IndiGo IFSC”).

The Investment will be made through combination of equity shares and 0.01% Non-Cumulative Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS), in one or more tranches.

The funds raised by IndiGo IFSC shall be primarily deployed towards acquisition of aviation assets, thereby enabling ownership of aircraft.

IndiGo has historically maintained a fleet structure predominantly reliant on operating leases. In recent years, the organization has undertaken a strategic development towards a more balanced ownership structure and diversified forms of financing. This move reflects IndiGo’s commitment to prudent capital allocation and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.