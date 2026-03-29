Indian Conglomerate Vedanta to Split Into Five Companies Next Month

India's Vedanta will break up into five ​listed companies early next month under a ‌years-long restructuring programme aimed at reducing debt, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing an interview with ​Chairman Anil Agarwal.

A tribunal approved the ​oil-to-metals conglomerate's plan to split into five ⁠listed entities in December.

After the demerger, the company ​will operate as Vedanta Limited, housing its base ​metals business. Vedanta Aluminium, Talwandi Sabo Power, Vedanta Steel and Iron, and Malco Energy will be the four ​other entities.

The combined market capitalisation of the ​five companies would be much higher than the conglomerate's ‌current $27 ⁠billion, Agarwal told FT.

A private parent company controlled by Agarwal will retain about half of the shares in each of the new entities, ​he said.

The ​plan, first ⁠floated in 2023, was opposed by the government which feared a ​break-up would hinder its ability to ​recover ⁠money owed.

Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel, in an interview to Reuters in January, said Vedanta aims ⁠to ​list the four planned demerged ​units on Indian exchanges by the middle of May.